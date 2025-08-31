Firefighters contain fire in Indio business

INDIO, Calif (KESQ) -- Firefighters worked to contain a fire in the 43000 block of Jackson Street in Indio Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the fire broke out at 2:36 p.m. in the rear of a business. The fire was contained shortly after 3 p.m. with no injuries.

An unplanned power outage was also reported near the area of the fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, affecting more than 1,000 customers.

As of the latest update, 877 customers have had their power restored while 199 are still out. The restoration time for all customers is unknown.

