Spooky Season Arrives Early: Halloween Hits Store Shelves in August

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) – It may still feel like summer outside, but step inside many retailers and you’ll think October has already arrived. From pumpkins and skeletons to candy corn and pumpkin-spiced everything, Halloween is showing up weeks earlier than ever before.

While some shoppers welcome the early arrival, others say it feels too soon.

But for small businesses, early Halloween displays aren’t just about festive fun—they’re about survival.

At Rapstine’s Red Barn Antique Mall in Beaumont, owner Deborah Rastine said the spooky season decorations are essential to keeping sales strong during slower summer months.

“June, July, August are usually slow. People are on vacation, it’s hot, and sales drop,” Rastine explained. “The second I throw out some Halloween stuff, immediately here they come. We even sell Christmas in July.”

Her antique mall has been a fixture in Beaumont for decades, transforming from produce stalls in the 1920s to stables in the ’40s, and finally into a community hub for antiques and vintage finds. Today, it houses 110 independent dealers—many who count on seasonal displays to attract customers.

And Halloween, she says, delivers.

“People love it. It puts everybody into that holiday mindset, even if summer isn’t over,” Rastine said. “We even have one booth that’s Halloween year-round.”

For shoppers, the enthusiasm is just as strong. Esly Recendez was already sipping a pumpkin spice drink while browsing.

“It just makes it feel like Halloween’s coming back,” she said. “Everyone loves pumpkin spice right now, even though it’s hot. Halloween is definitely my favorite season.”

Others echoed the excitement. Angel Chavez said he enjoys the community aspect of the holiday.

“I’ve seen on social media—everyone is trying to make fall come early,” Chavez said. “Halloween parties, scary movies, pumpkin spice—it all brings people together.”

For some, the early decorations even bring relief from the desert’s summer heat. Emily Schubin of Desert Hot Springs said it’s more than just a holiday—it’s motivation.

“Halloween gives you a little bit of joy to keep going,” she said. “Even if it’s still hot outside, seeing the decorations makes life feel cozier. I’d celebrate all year if I could.”

And businesses are responding to that demand. Spirit Halloween stores have already started opening across the Coachella Valley, with shoppers lining up for costumes, décor, and everything spooky.

Whether you think it’s too early or right on time, one thing’s clear—spooky season has officially begun.