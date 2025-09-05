Councilman Steve Sanchez proposing new veterans rights coalition

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) – La Quinta City Councilman Steve Sanchez is proposing the formation of a new coalition in the desert, the Coachella Valley Veterans Coalition, or CVVC.

Sanchez says the coalition would serve as a gathering-place for local veterans to advocate for their rights as a unified force.

He’s hoping to gather opinions and propose the formation by October.

“The mission of the CVVC is to unite all Veteran groups under one unified voice—leveraging our collective strength to better advocate for and serve our Veterans. The coalition will also act as a central hub, connecting Veterans, their families, and the community to the resources offered by our member organizations,” Sanchez said.

The date of the first meeting will be set based on responses submitted through the following link: doodle.com/group-poll/participate/aKEQZwrd.

Tonight, News Channel 3 checks in with local veterans on what concerns they hope the coalition could address and what veterans in the valley are in need of now.