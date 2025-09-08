Plaza Theatre adding finishing touches as opening date nears

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs is less than three months away from opening.

And now, the finishing touches of its multi-million dollar restoration are underway.

New lighting and seats are being installed, and project organizers are confident everything will be done in time.

Even though the building is owned by the city, nearly 70 percent of the roughly $30 million renovation was raised privately.

The Plaza Theatre Foundation says another $4 million is still needed.

Plaza Theatre Foundation President J.R. Roberts says, "Around Thanksgiving time, we'll have a number of opening events. Our first officials show will be December one, and then we've got shows booked all the way out for the first year."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Roberts to get more on how he's preparing for the opening.

And here's a special surprise for News Channel 3 viewers: a 15 percent discount on all merchandise. Just visit palmspringsplazatheatre.com and use the coupon code "KESQ."