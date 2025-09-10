Officer duo works to provide resources, long-term solutions homeless population in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Cathedral City Police Department has a Homeless Liaison Program consisting of two officers, Mark Novy and Phillip Garcia, who help address the challenges associated with homelessness in the city.

The officers continue to see homelessness impact their city and they work to provide resources to those in need who want to receive assistance. They collaborate with other Government agencies, service organizations and non-profits to find long-term solutions for homeless individuals, including seeking help, reunification with family or improved housing alternatives.

