Overcoming obstacles: Cheerleaders at Shadow Hills uplifting team, inspiring community

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- We first introduced you to Melanie Adams and Zakiyah Mason last Friday night on the Best Local Sports Show.

Melanie and Zakiyah are unique in their own way.

And despite their individual disability, they both show us that their greatest ability is their heart and who they are as people.

The Shadow Hills cheer team is an amazing group of girls, united by two unique individuals who are overcoming obstacles and inspiring many in the process. @KESQ @TheShadowHills pic.twitter.com/Y35oMKfnzT — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 11, 2025

When you're born different, sometimes all you want is the same. The same opportunity, the same respect. The same love.

"Zakiyah and Melanie has brought a whole other thing to our program," said Shadow Hills cheer advisor Mindy Aldrich.

For Melanie Adams and Zakiyah Mason, they are one and the same, overcoming obstacles to be part of the cheer team at Shadow Hills High School.

"They've brought a lot of joy, excitement, brought us together as the family that we always want to be, that we tell these girls we are, and just having them, it's been such a blessing," said Aldrich.

This is Melanie Adams, a freshman with Down syndrome who is loved by her teammates, coaches, and family as much as she loves bubbles and K-pop.

"Such a fun personality and she's so bubbly, and if we feel down, Mel just brings up the energy at any game, any practice. She's there to make you smile, and we love that about her," said senior cheerleader Perlette Castillo.

"Whether you have a typical child or a child, who maybe is a little bit different, you just want them to feel accepted, to feel like they have a place where they belong, where they're needed, and to feel like they have a seat at the table. And so for me to see the way that this cheer squad has reached out to her is incredible. She needs them, and they need her too," said Sally Adams, mother of Melanie.

As for Zakiyah Mason, she's a sophomore who is deaf, but reminds all those who know and love her that oftentimes, actions speak louder than words.

"I'm very excited and happy to be a part of the team. I love the dancing in it and then I also like my big sister Dahlia here who helps me," said Zakiyah Mason in sign language and through her translator.

"Having this experience with her is very like open minded because of course you never know who you're gonna get and it's obviously the most biggest opportunity for me to have to be able to because I wanna learn sign language for her and I wanna do my most I can for her," said junior cheerleader Dahlia Barcenas.

These two young girls have made a lasting impact on so many, including myself, inspiring us all that no matter the challenge, no matter the circumstance, anything is possible.

"If you work hard, you can accomplish whatever you want, no matter the obstacle. I think they've taught us and the team that," said Shadow Hills cheer coach Jenna Hernandez.

"Keep trying, keep finding the right place for your kiddo to fit in. It's worth it. It's worth it to see the smile on the face at the end of the day," said Sally Adams.

"We love you Zakiyah and Mel," said Shadow Hills girls cheer team.

When they grow up, Melanie wants to work the McDonald's drive-thru window, while Zakiyah wants to be an ASL history teacher.