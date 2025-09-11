‘Dog Day Out’ brings dogs into communities seeking adoptions

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KESQ) -- As the Riverside County Department of Animal Services battles it's overcrowding crisis, they're pushing more volunteers to take dogs out into the community seeking adopters.

The program, 'Dog Day Out,' allows for one-day foster field trips where volunteers can give dogs a day of activities away from their kennel.

"These outings are gamechangers: dogs get to exercise, socialize, de-stress, and show off their personalities—all of which help them shine for potential adopters. In fact, studies show that just one day out of the shelter makes a dog 5x more likely to be adopted," the county says.

Tonight, News Channel 3 follows a 'dog day out' outing and the real time impacts they're having on getting animals out of the shelters.