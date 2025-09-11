Riverside County DA’s Office responds to misinformation surrounding prior Jake Haro case

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is addressing what it describes as “a significant amount of misinformation” surrounding the handling of a prior criminal case against Jake Haro.

DA officials released a statement on Thursday clarifying the Office's position and actions in the matter.

According to the DA’s Office, an internal review confirmed that prosecutors believed the original charges against Haro could have been more severe due to the nature and extent of the victim’s injuries. They say that had the case gone to a preliminary hearing, they likely would have pursued amendments to increase the charges.

However, Haro entered a guilty plea before that stage, and his plea agreement was accepted by the court.

Prosecutors say that they strongly objected to the proposed sentence - Haro received probation, with 180 days in a work release program and a suspended prison sentence.

The DA’s Office adds its objection was made “in open court and on the record,” citing the seriousness and permanent nature of the injuries inflicted on Haro’s then-10-week-old daughter.

“The Court chose to deviate from the People’s insistence that Mr. Haro deserved prison time for his actions,” the statement reads. “It was acutely aware of the heinous and permanent nature of this young victim’s injuries.”

While acknowledging that the court had the discretion to grant Haro probation, the DA’s Office says it believes that "granting Mr. Haro probation under these circumstances, on these facts, was an inappropriate use of that discretion. And that is the basis of our objection."

Officials conclude in their statement, “Our office’s primary focus remains providing justice for Baby Emmanuel. It is essential that we do not lose sight of who is truly responsible for the loss of life at issue in this case and focus our time and energy on ensuring justice for Baby Emmanuel.”