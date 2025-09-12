Former Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton appointed to CALPERS Board of Administration

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Former Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton has been appointed by Governor Newsom to the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CALPERS) Board of Administration.

She will help to oversee a $535 billion operation serving millions of members across the state.

The four year appointment is a return to CALPERS for Middleton, who previously served on the Board in a position available only to elected officials.

Middleton was the first openly transgender mayor in the state and only the third nationwide.

Middleton says of the current political climate, "This is a time that we need civil, responsible voices that are prepared and able to talk to people across the political spectrum, and to remind ourselves of the enduring values we have as Americans that unify us."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with her on Friday about the new position, and more on the political climate.