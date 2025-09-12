Mosquito spraying to prevent mosquito-borne illness planned in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District announced today it will conduct anti-mosquito spraying to help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne viruses next week in Coachella.

The truck-mounted mosquito control spraying will take place from 12 a.m. through 5 a.m. Monday throughout the city, dependent on weather conditions.

The application method combines high volumes of air and low volumes of liquid larvicide mixed with water for an efficient treatment.

During the spraying, the district will use VectoBac WDG, an organic product that poses no risk to people, pets, wildlife, including other insects and honeybees.

However, officials advise residents as a precaution to remain indoors during the application process.

The agency said all products are registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for public health protection, and will be applied by trained and certified technicians.

"Recent weather conditions and rainfall have created ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, Jeremy Wittie, general manager of the district, said in a statement. "It's important for all community members to do their part by eliminating any standing water around their homes and workplace."

A few tips provided by the district to prevent mosquitoes around the home includes:

-- Inspecting the yard regularly for standing water and to empty water collected items that can hold water, such as plant saucers, bird baths, tires or buckets;

-- Check rain gutters and lawn drain to ensure they are not clogged or holding water;

-- Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water dishes weekly to prevent mosquito larvae from developing.

In order to prevent mosquito bites, use insect repellents containing EPA-registered ingredients like DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Additionally, wear protective clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and closed-toe shoes, and to make sure any window or door screens are in good condition.

The agency added that district officials has detected 84 mosquito samples of St. Louis encephalitis virus and 10 mosquito samples of West Nile virus.

There was no reported cased of people contracting mosquito-borne illnesses in the Coachella Valley.

A map of the spraying operation can be seen at https://www.cvmosquito.org/mosquito-control treatments-e755425.

More information can be found at www.cvmosquito.org.