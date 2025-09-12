The Who to perform last show in North America at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT (CNS) - The Who, a legendary UK rock band, will end their North American tour with a farewell show at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert next month, it was announced today.

"The Song is Over -- The North American Farewell Tour'' will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 75702 Varner Road.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Citi card members from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Tuesday. A general ticket sale will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday via Ticketmaster.

The two original members who remain in the Who consists of guitarist Pete Townshend and lead singer Roger Daltrey.

The Who has played for more than 50 years, and was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

"'The Song is Over' tour marks the final face-to-face celebration of this timeless connection with North American Who fans, forever appreciative of the band's ability to dispense with nostalgia and deliver authentic rock moments time and time again,'' officials said.