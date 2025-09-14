Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations Adjust in the Coachella Valley Amid Immigration Concerns

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every year from September 15 to October 15 as a time to honor and recognize the many contributions, diverse cultures, and rich histories of the Latino community in the United States. The month begins on September 15, marking the independence anniversaries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, with Mexico and Chile also commemorating their independence during this period.

In the Coachella Valley, the month has traditionally been honored with a large-scale community celebration in partnership with the City of Coachella: Fiestas Patrias – El Grito, which has drawn more than 15,000 attendees at Rancho Las Flores Park in past years.

However, due to recent immigration activity in the area and out of an abundance of caution, organizers say they have chosen not to hold a major in-person gathering this year. Instead, the focus will shift to a series of smaller, more personal events, alongside a broadcast celebration of El Grito on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The ceremony will be aired live on Telemundo 15 from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m.

“We want to prioritize the safety of our community and avoid drawing unwanted attention,” organizers shared in a statement.

In addition to the televised event, the celebration will highlight inspiring stories from local community members and encourage residents to support local businesses throughout the month.

Residents can still take part in the tradition by attending the “Noches de Fuego” celebration at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino or by tuning into Telemundo 15 to watch the El Grito broadcast live.

Gulf California Broadcast stations, including KUNA Telemundo 15, La Poderosa 96.7 FM, KESQ-ABC, KPSP-CBS, KDFX-FOX, and KCWQ-CW, will also provide coverage and updates throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.

Even though this year’s celebration looks different, organizers say the spirit remains the same: honoring heritage and celebrating together as a community.