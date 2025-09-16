Many career opportunities available at Valley Wide Employment Expo

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Valley Wide Employment Expo is on Wednesday, featuring dozens of employers looking to fill a wide variety of jobs.

This is the event's 30th year, which will be held at Fantasy Springs Casino Special Events Center in Indio beginning at 9:00 a.m.

About a thousand job seekers will have the chance to network, attend informative workshops, and discover employment opportunities.

Registration is not required, but highly recommended.

Riverside County Department of Social Services Regional Manager Maribel Vicera says of the event, "I think it's a really important thing to be able to meet all the different demographics that we have in the Valley, and especially the employers. It's a common ground here with the Expo, and we have entry-level positions all the way to management."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Vicera about what kinds of jobs are available and what job seekers should expect at the Expo.

News Channel 3 is a participating sponsor. For more information on the Employment Expo, visit DesertJobExpo.com.