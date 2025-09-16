Skip to Content
News

Many career opportunities available at Valley Wide Employment Expo

By
Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:46 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Valley Wide Employment Expo is on Wednesday, featuring dozens of employers looking to fill a wide variety of jobs.

This is the event's 30th year, which will be held at Fantasy Springs Casino Special Events Center in Indio beginning at 9:00 a.m.

About a thousand job seekers will have the chance to network, attend informative workshops, and discover employment opportunities.

Registration is not required, but highly recommended.

Riverside County Department of Social Services Regional Manager Maribel Vicera says of the event, "I think it's a really important thing to be able to meet all the different demographics that we have in the Valley, and especially the employers. It's a common ground here with the Expo, and we have entry-level positions all the way to management."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Vicera about what kinds of jobs are available and what job seekers should expect at the Expo.

News Channel 3 is a participating sponsor. For more information on the Employment Expo, visit  DesertJobExpo.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content