Three-time reigning champion Xavier Prep wins DEL opener, extends league win streak to 34 matches
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Xavier Prep girls volleyball opened league play at home on Tuesday night, resulting in a 3-0 win over Rancho Mirage.
With the victory, the three-time reigning champion Saints extended their league win streak to 34 matches.
Xavier Prep's last league loss was to Palm Desert on Oct. 10, 2021.
The Saints' next match is Wednesday at Shadow Hills.