Skip to Content
News

Three-time reigning champion Xavier Prep wins DEL opener, extends league win streak to 34 matches

By
Updated
September 16, 2025 11:19 PM
Published 10:39 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Xavier Prep girls volleyball opened league play at home on Tuesday night, resulting in a 3-0 win over Rancho Mirage.

With the victory, the three-time reigning champion Saints extended their league win streak to 34 matches.

Xavier Prep's last league loss was to Palm Desert on Oct. 10, 2021.

The Saints' next match is Wednesday at Shadow Hills.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content