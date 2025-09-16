Three-time reigning champion Xavier Prep wins DEL opener, extends league win streak to 34 matches

The Saints' next match is Wednesday at Shadow Hills.

Xavier Prep's last league loss was to Palm Desert on Oct. 10, 2021.

Xavier Prep girls volleyball opened DEL play with a 3-0 win over Rancho Mirage tonight, extending their league win streak to 34 matches. The reigning 3-time DEL champs are Queens of the court until proven otherwise. @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @XCPGirlsVB @XCPAthletics @XavierPrepHS pic.twitter.com/2w6vHCsyWJ

With the victory, the three-time reigning champion Saints extended their league win streak to 34 matches.

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- Xavier Prep girls volleyball opened league play at home on Tuesday night, resulting in a 3-0 win over Rancho Mirage.

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.