Vegetation fire burns two acres in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE reported a vegetation fire near Avenue 66 and Highway 86 in Mecca that spread to two acres on Wednesday night.

They were called to the area around 10:00 p.m. and requested additional engines after the fire began to spread.

CAL FIRE officials report that no structures were threatened, and did not have immediate information on the containment of the fire.

News Channel 3 sent a crew to the scene, and we will update this story as soon as we have any additional information.