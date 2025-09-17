Skip to Content
News

Vegetation fire burns two acres in Mecca

Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By
New
Published 11:47 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE reported a vegetation fire near Avenue 66 and Highway 86 in Mecca that spread to two acres on Wednesday night.

They were called to the area around 10:00 p.m. and requested additional engines after the fire began to spread.

CAL FIRE officials report that no structures were threatened, and did not have immediate information on the containment of the fire.

News Channel 3 sent a crew to the scene, and we will update this story as soon as we have any additional information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content