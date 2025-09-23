FIND Food Bank ribbon cutting and grand opening of Food Security Campus set for Friday

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - FIND Food Bank will soon hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new, 80 thousand square foot Food Security Campus in Indio.

The organization says it had outgrown its current facility, exceeding its storage capacity by 80 percent.

The new, expanded facility will also provide several services, including workforce development and financial literacy courses.

FIND Food Bank President and CEO Debbie Espinosa says the outreach services offered help others by "Looking at the root causes of hunger, and identifying what we can do to help people become truly independent from not receiving food in the future, but being able to self-feed because they've tackled those root causes."

The grand opening will be this Friday, and the public is invited to tour the new facility starting next week.

For more information, visit findfoodbank.org.