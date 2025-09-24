Palm Springs Symphony performs at St. Margaret’ Episcopal Church

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Symphony performed a specially curated program of classical favorites at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Palm Desert Wednesday night.

The performance was part of the church's grand reopening week, celebrating the completion of its newly remodeled facilities.

The night served as a preview for the symphony's inaugural season, which will launch in December at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre.

Palm Springs Symphony Co-Founder and Conductor Tom Hartley says they looked forward to the performance - "It's completely different when you hear it live, and hear professional musicians from across Southern California coming to form our orchestra and it makes an experience that is unforgettable."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Hartley to learn more about the symphony's upcoming season at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre.