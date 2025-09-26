Doctors urge diabetics to treat wounds immediately to avoid complications

PALM SPRNGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local doctors want to raise awareness about diabetes related complications that are often missed, especially wounds that are hard to heal.

They say most diabetics do not treat their wounds effectively.

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 38 million Americans live with diabetes, and roughly 30 percent of them will develop wounds, including foot ulcers, at some point in their lives.

Left untreated, these wounds can lead to serious health consequences, including amputation.

Desert Care Network Surgeon Dr. Aaron Bean says, "I probably see multiple patients a week that might lose a toe, or even part of the foot from an infection that just got out of hand."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Bean about diabetic foot health and the warning signs to look for.

Doctors say the earlier they can intervene, the better the outcome. So it's important for people to treat their wounds immediately.