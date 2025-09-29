Firebirds release 2025-26 training camp roster

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds released the roster for the team’s 2025-26 Training Camp.

The 30-man roster consists of 18 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goalies. There are 15 NHL contracted players, 10 on AHL contracts, and five professional try-outs (PTO).

This roster is subject to change as players can still be assigned by the Seattle Kraken throughout the duration of Training Camp and the regular season.

See the full roster below.

The Firebirds play their lone preseason game on Thursday, October 2nd against the Ontario Reign at the Toyota Sports Performance Center, the official practice facility of the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign, in El Segundo, CA.

The game will be open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis as this is a non-ticketed event. Puck drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT.

For more information on the Toyota Sports Performance Center, click HERE.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds hockey.