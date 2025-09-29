Joshua Tree nonprofit concerned about possible government shutdown

The nonprofit "Friends of Joshua Tree" is concerned that if a government shutdown happens this week, it would negatively impact the park, similar to what happened the last time there was a shutdown. So, if there is another shutdown, the organization is now urging officials to keep the gates of the park locked.

"The parks are like giant museums, and you wouldn't leave the Smithsonian open or your local museum in your local community open. You would want to lock that up and secure it," Friends of Joshua Tree president John Lauretig said.

He pointed to the last government shutdown, from December 2018 to January 2019. He said the park had filthy bathrooms, overflowing trashcans, and vandalized plants and buildings. Human waste was also left outside of restrooms, with no one there to clean.

Right now, Democrats and Republicans still appear far apart on making a deal. Democratic leaders in Congress are demanding Republicans reverse Medicaid cuts made earlier this year in President Trump's signature tax and spending bill. In response, the Trump Administration has floated firing federal workers en masse if the shutdown happens.

There are about 150,000 federal employees in California, which does not include military service members who would also go without pay during a shutown.

