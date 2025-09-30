Student Athlete of the Week – David Caris

Shadow Hills linebacker David Caris is this week's student athlete of the week.

"I'm very devoted to be the best person I can be," senior Caris said. "I know how important education is after high school, and on the field, it's just what I love to do. I love playing football, so I want to give it my all every single game."

A linebacker who is physical and brings the power, David Caris stands up to any challenge that comes his way.

"I'm not afraid of anybody in front of me, no matter the size, no matter the speed," senior Caris said. "I'll always give it my all, and if you give me your best, it'll be a good competition, but I like my odds."

With 73 total tackles, ranking 10th in the state of California, Karis dominates on the field and excels off it with a 4.1 GPA thanks to his drive and discipline.

"I think it's all hard work and determination, just taking everything as much time as it needs, you know, not focusing too much on one where I forget about the other, just evenly spreading everything out so I can be competitive and all of that," senior Caris said. "For jazz band, being able to practice when I can, football, coming out here and working, and classroom just coming to school ready to learn."

Being one of the stars for the Shadow Hills defense, Carris's journey hasn't been easy, having dealt with a season-ending injury last year, and his coaches couldn't be more proud of who he has become.

"A kid like Caris, who's gonna come in, come in the offseason, really work hard to get himself back ready to play in physical shape after being off for a year, it is amazing," Knights defensive line coach Omar Castro said. "I think if we can have uh a few more David Caris', we would have a really great unstoppable team."

