Travis Barker of Blink-182 will host 5K run in Palm Desert Sunday before concert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182, invited people to participate in his annual 5k run this weekend in Palm Desert.

"Run Travis Run'' will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave.

Palm Desert officials said several street closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. through 11 a.m. on San Pablo Avenue between Fred Waring and Magnesia Falls drives, and Magnesia Falls from San Pablo to Monterey Avenue.

The 5k run will take place the morning after Blink-182's show at Acrisure Arena.

In 2008, Barker was involved in a private plane crash that burned more than 70% of his body and killed four other passengers.

"I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again,'' Barker said in a statement.

He attributed running as a motivator during his recovery and was inspired to create the event that was launched in 2024.

"The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create `Run Travis Run' as a way to bring likeminded people together. I want to motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits,'' Barker said.

Anyone interested in registering or purchasing tickets was asked to go to www.runtravisrun.com/palm-desert.