Travis Barker of Blink-182 opens up about his 5K and the mission behind it

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182, traded drumsticks for running shoes on Sunday as he hosted the "Run Travis Run," 5K at Civic Center Park.

Barker told News Channel 3's Shay Lawson his goal is to get people moving.

"It's really just about bringing the community together," Barker said. "Getting everyone together and being active, whether you're walking, even if you just come out and watch music or say what's up. That's what it's about."

Dozens attended and supporters said it was exciting running alongside the legendary musician.

"I think I did my best PR today, which was 19 something," Barker said. "I think I came in 3rd or 4th place. That's big for me."