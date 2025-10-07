City of Palm Springs to showcase artwork from sister city in Mexico

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials will unveil a large-scale art installation from its sister city in Mexico next week during a public ceremony celebrating international cultural exchange, it was announced today.

Mexican artist Daniel "Mestiz" Valero, from San Miguel de Allende -- Palm Springs' official sister city -- will begin installing his artwork "Deriva Floral" Wednesday along Museum Way, adjacent to Downtown Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15, featuring remarks from Mayor Ron deHarte, city councilmembers, San Miguel de Allende Director of Tourism Tania Castillo and Palm Springs Sister Cities President Gary Armstrong.

"We are excited to host this beautiful art installation from our Sister City, San Miguel de Allende. Cross-cultural exchanges like these build bridges across languages, customs, and generations, enriching both communities in the process,'' deHarte said.

The installation will feature 36 handcrafted flowers, each about four feet wide, with several suspended in the air. The piece reflects the vibrant colors and cultural identity of Valero's hometown, officials said.

"San Miguel de Allende has always been a beacon of creativity, artistry and cultural fusion,'' Castillo said.

The art installation will be open to the public through November, and was fully funded by San Miguel de Allende, according to officials.