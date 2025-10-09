Skip to Content
Rain safety tips: how to prepare ahead of potential showers

today at 5:49 AM
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – With rain in the forecast, it's important to stay safe on the roads and around your home.

When roads get wet, drivers should slow down and increase the distance between vehicles. Many rain-related crashes happen because drivers don’t adjust their speed. Slowing down by 5 to 10 miles per hour can make a big difference.

If you encounter standing water, do not attempt to drive through it. Just six inches of moving water can sweep a car away. Avoid low-lying areas that are prone to flooding and try to plan alternate routes ahead of time.

At home, check your gutters and drains to ensure they’re clear. Proper drainage helps prevent water buildup and potential damage. Stock up on emergency supplies like sandbags, tarps, and flashlights.

Allie Anthony

