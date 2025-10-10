Debut of “Eye on the Dessert” features La Provence in Palm Desert

It started as a joke — that host Patrick Evans then decided to make official.

This October, KESQ is introducing “Eye on the Dessert” — a special look at the best sweet treats around the Coachella Valley with "Eye on the Dessert" correspondent Angela Chen.

For this special debut of Eye on the Dessert, we are leaving the desert and whisking you away to the lavender fields and rich culinary traditions of Provence, France.

At La Provence Patisserie and Cafe, the macarons are bestsellers — an airy bite into a delicate, crisp shell with just a whisper of almond sweetness. These little delights reflect the pastel brilliance of this exquisite restaurant in Palm Desert.

From fresh fruit tarts to indulgent cakes, some may say there’s a certain je ne sais quoi that keeps this place busy, even in the dead of summer, but we know exactly what makes it special.

The brains and baker behind it all — Farshid Hakim. Hakim is a longtime chef — opening his first La Provence in Beverly Hills in 1996.

This spot in Palm Desert? It wasn’t even originally in the cards.

“You know what, Angie? I wasn’t even thinking about opening one out here," said Hakim. "I bought a place during COVID — thought I’d come out to the desert, relax a couple days a week from L.A. I was here for about a year, and then a broker said, ‘You know what, there’s a place that opened up out here that would be great for you.’ And I couldn’t resist...”

Hakim’s pastry prowess comes from his time at restaurants in Europe, particularly the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo. The pièce de résistance that people come for is the chocolate roulade cake — which Chef Hakim showed us how to make.

And for a place popular for its sweets — there’s not too much of the ingredient itself.

“We don’t use a lot of sugar, so it’s more flavorful than sweet, if you know what I mean," said Hakim. "You really taste the chocolate, the custards, all the fillings — more than the sweet end of it.”

On top of the palmiers and croissants — the salads keep the locals coming back, with the Nicoise salad especially popular among locals. All pastries are made fresh in-house.

So if you’re looking for a sweet little getaway for a quick bite in the French countryside, say Bienvenue to La Provence.

“And I’m in it now seven days a week — but I’m so happy," said Hakim. "I’m so grateful.”