Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians hold free Jr. Ranger Expo in Indian Canyons

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is inviting the community to its 2025 Jr. Ranger Expo.

It's from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Indian Canyons in Palm Springs.

Organizers said kids will get the chance to learn more about local critters and plants.

The event will feature bird singing, dancing activities, photo booths and ranger-led hikes.

It's free for kids 17 and under including 1 free adult entry with each child.

