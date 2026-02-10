FBI confirms investigation into missing teen last seen in Thermal

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The FBI officially confirmed on Tuesday that it is investigating the disappearance of a Hemet teenager last seen in December heading to Thermal.

T’neya Tovar, also known as “TT” Tovar, has been missing since December 1, 2025. Investigators said she was last seen in Thermal.

On Friday, FBI investigators were out at a home on Harlequin Court, just off the 86 Expressway, in Thermal. News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw law enforcement with tools heading into the property.

The address investigators were at on Friday has been mentioned as a possible connection with Tovar's disappearance, according to a flyer by her family.

Investigators believe Tovar traveled more than 70 miles to Thermal and believe that she left to possibly meet up with an adult male. Her mother says that she always shared her location with her mother and kept in contact with friends and that stopped the day she went missing.

Neighbors told News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle on Monday that agents canvassed the area and asked questions related to Tovar’s disappearance, but law enforcement did not confirm whether the search was tied to a missing persons investigation.

Tovar is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 129 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left hand.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1 800 CALL-FBI.

We'll have the latest on the investigation starting at 4 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Statement from Tovar's father:

“Our daughter, T’Neya, is a 17-year-old who has been missing since December 1st from Hemet, California. Her disappearance is completely out of character. She was in regular contact with her family and friends, had plans she did not miss, and then suddenly all communication stopped. I can confirm that law enforcement executed a search warrant connected to T’Neya’s case. We are grateful that agencies are continuing to take this seriously and are working together. Out of respect for the investigation, I won’t discuss details or speculate about what that activity means. What I do want people to understand is this: T’Neya is a child. She is loved, she is missed, and she matters. Online speculation and rumors are harmful and do not help bring someone home. The most important way the community can help right now is by sharing accurate information and directing any tips to law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Our family is asking for prayers, privacy, respect, and continued awareness as we wait for answers.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.