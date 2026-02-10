Human remains found in drainage culvert at Date Palm overpass in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Human remains were found while crews were working on a drainage port on the Date Palm overpass in Cathedral City, authorities told News Channel 3.

Police said CalTrans crews were conducting a routine inspection of the drainage culverts on Date Palm Drive at the Interstate 10 overpass. While conducting their inspection they believed they located human remains.

The crew called for assistance and patrol officers arrived on scene shortly after the call. Officers determined the remains appeared to be human and the Cathedral City Police Department Detective Bureau took over the investigation.

"We have a tentative potential identification from a debit card that was found on the person and so we will wait for positive ID from the Riverside County coroner's office," said CCPD Commander Jon Enos.

Due to the condition of the remains, an obvious cause of death was not immediately apparent.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours. The coroner removed the remains at around 5:30 p.m. and the scene was cleared a short time after. If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police Detective Bureau at (760) 770-0300; or via or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward

