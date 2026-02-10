Skip to Content
Person detained for questioning in abduction of Nancy Guthrie, ABC News reports

By
today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:19 PM

TUCSON, Calif. (KESQ) - A person has been detained for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department revealed that the subject was taken into custody during a traffic stop south of Tucson.

On Tuesday, the FBI released New images showing an armed, masked individual outside of Guthrie's home in Tucson.

This is a breaking news update. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Jesus Reyes

