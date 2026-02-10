Person detained for questioning in abduction of Nancy Guthrie, ABC News reports

TUCSON, Calif. (KESQ) - A person has been detained for questioning in connection with the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department revealed that the subject was taken into custody during a traffic stop south of Tucson.

On Tuesday, the FBI released New images showing an armed, masked individual outside of Guthrie's home in Tucson.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

