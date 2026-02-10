Splash House announces 2026 dates, the Hilton replacing the Riviera as a host hotel

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Splash House will return to Palm Springs for its 13th year in August.

The 2026 poolside music festival will be held on Aug 7-9 and Aug. 14-16. Organizers announced that the Hilton will replace the Riviera as a host hotel while it undergoes summer renovations. The Renaissance, Saguaro, and Air Museum will return as host sites.

Presale for passes will open on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. PT.

The lineup will be announced at a later date. In the past few years, the lineup has been released in June.

For passes and more information, visit splashhouse.com.