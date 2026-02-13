Local flower shops gear up for Valentine’s Day rush as spending hits record high

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As Valentine’s Day approaches, flower shops across the Coachella Valley are in full bloom preparing for one of their busiest days of the year.

Consumer spending on Valentine's Day is projected to hit a record $29.1 billion, according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation.

Shoppers plan to spend an average of $199.78, up from $188.81 last year and higher than the previous record of $196.31 in 2020.

News Channel 3 is speaking with local flower shops and shoppers about how rising costs and strong demand are shaping this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.

