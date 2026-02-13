Palm Desert Half Marathon and 5K to bring road closures on Sunday

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Desert Half Marathon and 5K scheduled for this Sunday will prompt numerous road closures, it was announced today.

Full road closures will take place from 5 a.m. to noon at San Pablo Avenue from Fred Waring Drive to Magnesia Falls Drive. Magnesia Falls Drive from Portola Avenue to Monterey Avenue will also be fully closed, city officials said.

Lane closures will be held across the following locations:

-- Northbound Monterey Avenue from Magnesia Falls Drive to Gerald Ford Drive;

-- Eastbound Gerald Ford Drive to Gateway Drive;

-- Northbound Gateway Drive to Dinah Shore Drive;

-- Eastbound Dinah Shore Drive to Portola Avenue;

-- Southbound Portola Avenue to Frank Sinatra Drive;

-- Eastbound Frank Sinatra Drive to Cook Street;

-- Southbound Cook Street to Hovley Lane East;

-- Westbound Hovley East to Portola Avenue, and

-- Southbound Portola Avenue to Magnesia Falls Drive.

Officials said these lane closures will occur on the lane nearest the curb, and encourage motorist to all extra travel time or use alternate routes.

The 13-mile course will start at 7 a.m. for the half marathon at Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Avenue, and at 7:30 a.m. for the 5K.

A course map can be found at palmdeserthalfmarathon.com/course-map/.