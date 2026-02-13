Person detained as FBI continues investigation at Thermal home connected to teen’s disappearance

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ)- One week after FBI agents raided a home in Thermal connected to the disappearance of 17-year-old T'Neya Tovar, they have returned to the home and are conducting more police operations.

Several FBI officials, along with the Imperial County Sheriff's Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Canine Team, were spotted on the property Friday morning.

A person was detained at the scene on Friday, according to Chief Deputy Murad Masad with the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

This comes after the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that human remains found in Salton City in December were identified as 17 year old T’Neya “TT” Tovar, who was reported missing out of Riverside County.

News Channel 3 first reported Wednesday that T’Neya’s mother, Charro Tovar, said the Imperial County Coroner informed her that remains found near the Salton Sea area in December were confirmed to be her daughter’s. At the time, authorities had not publicly confirmed the identification.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office formally confirmed the remains were Tovar’s following DNA analysis.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on December 21, 2025, around 4:22 p.m. to the area of Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court in Vista Delmar after receiving a report of found human remains. Deputies located a human leg that showed signs of decomposition.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Unit took over the investigation and sent the remains to the county’s forensic pathologist for examination. Authorities said the pathologist was initially unable to determine the sex, age, or race of the remains.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles Field Office is seeking information regarding the disappearance of T’neya Tovar, also known as “TT”

Tovar. Partial human remains found in December of 2025, and recovered by the Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner near Vista Delmar,… pic.twitter.com/09t4Ba42Z2 — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) February 13, 2026

Over the following weeks, investigators worked to develop a DNA profile and searched neighboring agencies’ databases for a match. Those efforts were unsuccessful at first.

On February 6, 2026, the Sheriff’s Office Scientific Investigations Unit received a positive female DNA match from the remains. Investigators then contacted the mother of a missing female juvenile believed to have been in the Salton City area. After she provided a DNA sample, rapid DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to T’Neya Tovar, officials said. ICSO_Press Release_Human Remain…

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing and that it is working with the FBI.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Investigator Moreno with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office at (442) 265-2265.

You can also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation. News Channel 3 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.