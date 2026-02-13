Sunny & Warm for Valentine’s Weekend, Before Major Storm Arrives Presidents Day

Gorgeous February weather continues across the Coachella Valley this afternoon and evening, with a mix of sun and passing clouds and mild temperatures before settling into the 50s overnight. Winds remain light so it'll be a pleasant and mild evening.

Saturday/Valentine’s Day on Saturday looks lovely! Mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the lower to mid-70s across the valley. It will be a fantastic day for outdoor plans, with calm winds and slightly above-average temperatures.

Sunday should stay mostly dry across the valley but changes are afoot as an area of low pressure approaches SoCal. That means clouds will increase across the deserts in the afternoon, though we should remain dry. Highs climb to the mid 70s but we're beginning to feel more unsettled weather.

Monday/Presidents’ Day is shaping up to be the most active day of the week. An atmospheric river will move through, bringing periods of moderate to locally heavy rain to the region. While rainfall totals here in the lower deserts are expected to be lighter than west of the mountains, models show a rain between 0.30-1.00" of rain between Monday morning and early Wednesday. Brief heavier downpours will be possible Monday afternoon and evening.

The biggest impacts will happen in the mountains. Significant snow is likely for the San Bernardino County and Riverside County mountains. Around the 6,500-foot level, including areas like Big Bear, there's chance of at least a 12-20" of snow. Idyllwild could see about 10". Snow levels may drop to around 5,000 feet at times. Travel through the passes could become hazardous due to accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

Showers will become more isolated Monday night into Tuesday, then light rain chance increase Tuesday afternoon. Another disturbance rotating through the trough on Wednesday could bring another chance for light showers and more mountain snow--but conditions will generally start improving by the second half of the day.

Models look drier late next week. Skies begin clearing but temperatures remain unseasonably cool and well below average in the low 60s during the day and low to mid 40s in the early morning hours. Looks like we'll make a return to the 70s by next Saturday, February 21st.