Fair officials ready for rainy weather at annual date festival

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A wet week is expected for the Coachella Valley, as crowds prepare to head to the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival.

Organizers say they are prepared for the unsettled conditions. Contingency plans are in place to address potential rain and wind impacts, and many of the fair’s key attractions and performances are scheduled indoors to allow events to continue despite the weather.

The annual festival, held at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, regularly contends with some form of inclement weather. Officials note that rain or wind has become a near-annual occurrence, making weather preparation a routine part of planning.

Attendees are advised to dress accordingly, including wearing jackets and waterproof footwear, and to be prepared for changing conditions while enjoying the festivities.

