Indio hosts for annual Presidents Day Parade

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - People are celebrating the annual Presidents Day parade in Indio. Bands, cheerleaders, dance groups, police, firefighters, along with a number of community groups and dignitaries, marched or rolled through the downtown area Monday morning.

It was a slightly altered route due to ongoing construction on Oasis Street. The new route ended along Highway 111 near the Riverside County Fairgrounds.

Indio's Mayor Elaine Holmes on just how much the city is growing.

"The downtown is fantastic. It is really quite wonderful, actually. There's lots to do and places to eat and whatnot, but we have to be mindful of our businesses there. And so the idea is that as the route changes, more people come to the downtown and they look at what's happening and what's to come," Holmes said.

News Channel 3 First Alert Meteorologist Katie Boer was there saying hello to the crowds along with our sister station Telemundo's weather anchor Mayra Perez and Sammy Bernal from radio station La Poderosa 96.7.

The holiday honors our nation's presidents. The holiday originally celebrated our first president, George Washington's birthday, but was changed in 1970 to give federal employees a three-day holiday weekend and include all presidents.