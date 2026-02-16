New timeline, digital evidence raise questions after arrest of Abraham Feinbloom in T’Neya Tovar investigation
SALTON CITY, CALIF. (KESQ) Tonight, new digital evidence and new timeline details in the murder investigation of 17-year-old T’Neya Tovar.
Tovar was reported missing on December 1 in the Salton City area.
Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering a missing Hemet teenager after investigators say he attempted to flee when a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a Salton City home.
The FBI said it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a resolution of the case.