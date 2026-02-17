New info on Abraham Feinbloom, suspect in T’Neya Tovar disappearance investigation

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ)- New information found on the suspect in connection with the disappearance and death of T'Neya Tovar. News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle was first to report last week that partial human remains recovered by the Imperial County Sheriff were identified as Tovar's.

On Tuesday, authorities released the booking photo for the suspect in the Tovar case, Abraham Feinbloom, 51. He was arrested Friday morning following a search warrant at his home on Harlequin Court in Salton City.

According to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, Feinbloom was booked into the Imperial County jail on suspicion of murder and resisting a peace officer. Investigators say when deputies moved in, Feinbloom jumped a fence in what appeared to run away from police.

He is currently being held without bail.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle uncovered court records showing he previously faced felony kidnapping charges in Imperial County. The charges were later dismissed in January 2019, following a preliminary hearing

Feinbloom’s former defense attorney, Melanie Roe, confirmed on Tuesday that she represented him in that case and the district attorney dismissed the charges because they were unable to proceed.

In a statement provided to News Channel 3 on Tuesday, Roe said:

“As to the matter I previously handled, I can only say that the District Attorney dismissed all charges against my client under the advisement that they were unable to proceed. As to the current matter: Mr. Feinbloom, like all persons accused of a crime in this country, is shrouded by the presumption of innocence. That means he is innocent of all charges unless, and until, the prosecution can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. This matter is best handled in the courts and should not be tried in the media. Indeed, despite the recent reporting as of this time, I have not yet heard it published that a death certificate has been authored by a medical examiner in this matter. And that is, I presume, because the proper authorities know that limb loss, without more, is not equivalent to death. If it were, the 2.3 million amputees in this country would be surprised to know they are not counted among the living." Reporting that the manner of death in this case is a murder without a death certificate stating the cause of death and that there is even a death, is tantamount to putting the cart before a horse. It should not be reported as such, until the proper authorities have completed their investigation and determined such.”

As of Tuesday, formal charges have not yet been filed by the district attorney’s office and Feinbloom maintains the presumption of innocence.

The FBI continues to ask that anyone with information about her murder contact police. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the resolution of this case.

