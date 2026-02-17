Skip to Content
Palm Springs wind wall gets first real test as storm brings rain and wind

Published 9:48 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — The newly completed wind wall along North Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs is facing its first significant weather this week as a storm continues to usher in rain and storm-related impacts across the Coachella Valley.

City officials recently finished construction of the roughly 590-foot brick barrier, a nearly $2.2 million project designed to reduce blowing sand, improve visibility and help keep the roadway open during high winds — a persistent safety issue for drivers in the area.

This week’s storm brought measurable rainfall to the desert region and prompted localized flooding, with at least one roadway closure on North Indian Canyon Drive reported due to flooding. Gene Autry Trail remains open but strong winds are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

