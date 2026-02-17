Police release booking photo for suspect in T’Neya Tovar murder investigation

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Department released the booking photo for the man accused of the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose remains were found in Salton City.

Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was arrested Friday at his home in Salton City in connection with the death and disappearance of T'Neya Tovar of Hemet. He is being held without bail. News Channel 3 is working to confirm when Feinbloom will be arraigned.

He faces a murder charge, as well as one count of resisting arrest, after investigators say he attempted to flee when a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a Salton City home.

Tovar was reported missing on December 1. Her family said she traveled more than 70 miles to the Salton City area to meet up with an adult male.

Earlier this month, authorities confirmed that Tovar's remains were found on December 21, a few miles from Feinbloom's home in the Salton City area.

For the past two weeks, FBI investigators were out at a home on Harlequin Court, just off the 86 Expressway, in Thermal. News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw law enforcement with tools heading into the property.

