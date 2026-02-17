Woman missing in Mountain Center area found

Update - 2/17/26 - 1:15 pm

The woman has been found, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Original Report - 2/17/26 - 1pm

MOUNTAIN CENTER (CNS) - A search was underway today for a 29-year-old woman whose last known location was not immediately known.

Minori Garcia-Arreola was last seen in an unknown area of either Mountain Center or Idyllwild, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Garcia-Arreola is 5-foot 2-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a brown-and-tan jacket and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff's dispatch at 800-950-2444.