CIF-SS playoffs: CV girls soccer, DHS girls basketball both advance to semifinals

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The CIF-SS playoffs continued Wednesday night, featuring girls basketball and soccer.

Coachella Valley girls soccer defeated Grand Terrace 4-3 to advance to the Division 5 semifinals.

The Lady Arabs will play Artesia on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Desert Hot Springs girls basketball defeated Channel Islands 50-39 to advance to the Division 9 semifinals.

The Golden Eagles will be at Vista del Lago on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Both programs are the lone local girls programs in their respective sport still alive in the CIF-SS playoffs.

Click HERE for the full brackets and more information.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

