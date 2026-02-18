CIF-SS playoffs: CV girls soccer, DHS girls basketball both advance to semifinals
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The CIF-SS playoffs continued Wednesday night, featuring girls basketball and soccer.
Coachella Valley girls soccer defeated Grand Terrace 4-3 to advance to the Division 5 semifinals.
The Lady Arabs will play Artesia on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Congrats to Coachella Valley girls soccer, winning 4-3 tonight at home to advance to the @CIFSS D5 semifinals for the second straight year. @kendallkesq was out there for the duration of the game to capture the highlights and post game reaction. @KESQ @mightyarabs pic.twitter.com/MVAo7F2RUu— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2026
Desert Hot Springs girls basketball defeated Channel Islands 50-39 to advance to the Division 9 semifinals.
The Golden Eagles will be at Vista del Lago on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Congrats to Desert Hot Springs girls basketball, winning tonight 50-39 over Channel Islands to advance to the @CIFSS D9 semifinals. The Golden Eagles continue to soar this season! @KESQ @kendallkesq @DHSHSbasketball @DhshsOfficial @DHSHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/FiqwZlrBUo— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2026
Both programs are the lone local girls programs in their respective sport still alive in the CIF-SS playoffs.
