CIF-SS playoffs: CV girls soccer, DHS girls basketball both advance to semifinals

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -- The CIF-SS playoffs continued Wednesday night, featuring girls basketball and soccer.

Coachella Valley girls soccer defeated Grand Terrace 4-3 to advance to the Division 5 semifinals.

The Lady Arabs will play Artesia on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Congrats to Coachella Valley girls soccer, winning 4-3 tonight at home to advance to the @CIFSS D5 semifinals for the second straight year. @kendallkesq was out there for the duration of the game to capture the highlights and post game reaction. @KESQ @mightyarabs pic.twitter.com/MVAo7F2RUu — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2026

Desert Hot Springs girls basketball defeated Channel Islands 50-39 to advance to the Division 9 semifinals.

The Golden Eagles will be at Vista del Lago on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Congrats to Desert Hot Springs girls basketball, winning tonight 50-39 over Channel Islands to advance to the @CIFSS D9 semifinals. The Golden Eagles continue to soar this season! @KESQ @kendallkesq @DHSHSbasketball @DhshsOfficial @DHSHSAthletics pic.twitter.com/FiqwZlrBUo — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 19, 2026

Both programs are the lone local girls programs in their respective sport still alive in the CIF-SS playoffs.

