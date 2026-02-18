Skip to Content
Man with medical issues missing since Monday in Palm Desert

Courtesy
PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A 28-year-old man with medical issues has been missing since Monday in Palm Desert, loved ones told News Channel 3.

Grant Yu was last seen Monday at around 6 p.m. along Monterey.

According to loved ones, Yu left home on foot and does not have money or a cellphone. Without his medication, he may be disoriented, confused, and vulnerable. His last medication was Monday morning 

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is searching for Yu. Anyone with information can call 760-836-1600.

Jesus Reyes

