Powerful winds slam Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Strong overnight winds tore through the Coachella Valley, leaving a trail of damage and debris across several communities by early morning.

One of the hardest-hit areas was Parkview Mobile Home Estates, where powerful gusts knocked down fencing, overturned trash cans and furniture, and scattered debris throughout the property. Residents woke up to damaged awnings and fallen trees.

The winds created hazardous driving conditions across the valley. Blowing sand reduced visibility in several areas, prompting temporary road closures. Vista Chino at the wash is closed due to sand accumulation and safety concerns, forcing drivers to seek alternate routes.

Winds are expected to ease by 4 p.m., though cleanup efforts in affected neighborhoods are expected to continue.

