Wind-related issues disrupt Palm Springs police phone lines

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs police reported intermittent phone connectivity issues today due to wind-related service disruptions and urged residents to be patient and continue calling 911 for emergencies.

The department said its dispatch center was experiencing intermittent phone issues, and 911 calls were being temporarily routed to the Cathedral City Police Department to ensure emergency calls are received without interruption.

Non-emergency lines at 760-327-1441remained operational but may experience delays or missed calls, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, continue to call 911. For non-emergencies, please be patient and try calling again of you do not get through,'' the department stated.

Officials said they were working to resolve the problem and would provide updates once service was fully restored.