Hiker rescued after medical emergency at Ladder Canyon Trail near Mecca

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:01 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker was rescued after suffering a medical emergency on Ladder Canyon Trail, east of Mecca Thursday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at around 12:50 p.m.

"Due to difficult access, CHP helicopter H60 was utilized to locate and retrieve the patient. The patient was delivered to a waiting ground ambulance and transported to an area hospital," reads a post by CAL FIRE.

There was no word on the current condition of the hiker. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Jesus Reyes

