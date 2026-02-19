Hiker rescued after medical emergency at Ladder Canyon Trail near Mecca
MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker was rescued after suffering a medical emergency on Ladder Canyon Trail, east of Mecca Thursday afternoon.
The incident was first reported at around 12:50 p.m.
"Due to difficult access, CHP helicopter H60 was utilized to locate and retrieve the patient. The patient was delivered to a waiting ground ambulance and transported to an area hospital," reads a post by CAL FIRE.
There was no word on the current condition of the hiker. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.