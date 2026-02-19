Homelessness and available resources amid encampment clean-up efforts

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - City leaders are citing safety concerns after several small fires broke out over the past week at homeless encampments.

News Channel 3 is getting answers on what's being done to make sure those experiencing homelessness know resources are available. News Channel 3’s Maria Garcia spoke with the county and one advocate who says more must be done. They added that the safest option is connecting with valley resources.

But it also raises another question – if resources are available, why aren’t more people experiencing homelessness using them?

Firefighters removed several encampments set up in tamarisk trees along the railroad tracks and Interstate 10 on Wednesday. They were called back to the same area early this morning, where it appears a fire in those same trees rekindled overnight.

The director of Riverside County’s Housing and Workforce Solutions says helping people in these encampments isn't simple -- and often takes dozens of repeated attempts.

"On average in Riverside County, it takes about 57 attempts to get somebody into services. Many of them have serious mental health issues, or substance use or a combination of both," said

Rodriguez says a recent street medicine program has helped combat the epidemic with more of a healthcare approach.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. as we have more on other local resources available for people experiencing homelessness.