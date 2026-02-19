Skip to Content
Person in critical condition after being stabbed in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A person was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed Thursday night in Mecca.

The incident was reported just before 7:00 p.m. on the 91000 block of 2nd Street, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

"... deputies located a subject with injuries consistent with a stab wound. The subject was transported to a local hospital in critical condition," Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers, RSO spokesperson, told News Channel 3.

Additional details on the stabbing were not available. Authorities confirmed no arrests have been made.

