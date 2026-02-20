COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Flu cases are spiking in the Coachella Valley. News Channel 3 spoke with with Desert Oasis Healthcare on Friday. They say they're mainly seeing flu type A in the local area.

Numbers started rising through the holidays, and with visitors coming to enjoy events and weather, more patients are testing positive for the flu.

Positive rates in Southern California are at more than 23%. Doctors say if you haven't received your flu shot, you should. It's not too late.

"The flu shot is still widely available and it doesn't expire until around May. So as long as it's available, we recommend patients to get it. It does take around 10 to 14 days after the injection to have immunity," said Kenny Tavoc, clinical pharmacist at Desert Oasis.

He says there's also an increase in bacterial infections through the winter months. Those include illnesses like strep and the common cold. They say the best thing to do if you're feeling sick is stay home, and wearing a mask is still an option if you do need to go out.